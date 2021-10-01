Emmerdale spoilers: Shock death in 'gripping and thrilling week' of episodes

At least one character will be killed off in Emmerdale over a "thrilling" week of episodes.

ITV say "one of the most gripping weeks in Emmerdale’s history" will air on ITV later this month.

A teaser shares: "Fast paced, ambitious storytelling, filmed across several locations and involving multiple spectacular stunts will have viewers on the edge of their seats.

"At the heart of the drama, fueled by overpowering jealousy, is malevolent Meena, whose cold-blooded attempts to have everything her own way will cast a dark and foreboding shadow throughout the drama.

"With twists and turns at every corner, which will no doubt shock and surprise the audience in equal measure, the week’s compelling chain of events will lead to a chilling climax.

"No one is safe... who will make it out alive, and who will meet their grizzly end? One thing’s for sure, we’ll keep the audience guessing until the very last moment."

You can get a glimpse of what’s to come in a haunting new promo below...

Emmerdale Producer, Kate Brooks reveals: "This is Emmerdale at its most ambitious as we take viewers on an exhilarating journey through a series of showstopping stunts. As the twists and turns come thick and fast, viewers will be left on the edge of their seats, and with Meena at the heart of the story it means only one thing; not all our villagers will survive.

"Daring and audacious; this is Emmerdale like you've never seen before."

Emmerdale airs on ITV and online via the ITV hub.

