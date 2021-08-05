Coronation Street spoilers: Zeedan Nazir returns for explosive new storyline

Coronation Street has revealed a new storyline which will see Zeedan Nazir make a dramatic return.

There's a surprise and trouble in store for Yasmeen Nazir when grandson Zeedan - played by Qasim Akhtar - makes a reappearance after three years away.

A teaser shares: "Zeedan arrives in Weatherfield for his grandma’s birthday and is shocked to discover that the business is in serious financial trouble after his sister Alya fell for a bank scam.

"Alya is desperate to keep the truth from Yasmeen, but is suspicious when Zeedan offers to bail her out.

"And when two thugs attack him in the street she can't help but wonder if the beating has something to do with his new found wealth.

"Just why has Zeedan left his new wife and decided to settle back into Weatherfield, and where has he got his money from? After the traumas of the past 12 months is he about to bring more trouble to Yasmeen’s door?"

Qasim Akhtar said: "I’m excited to be back and getting stuck into an explosive storyline that I feel the viewers are going to love. Zeedan’s found himself in trouble yet again and I hope everyone tunes in to see madness unfold! Watch this space..."

Coronation Street Producer Iain MacLeod added: "Qasim is a fantastic actor and Zeedan is a character with tonnes of connections in the show, so I’m really excited to bring him back in what will be a really juicy story for the Nazirs.

"Zeedan has made some mistakes while he’s been off screen but he’s determined to be a better man. However, the path to redemption is strewn with pitfalls and Alya and Yasmeen end up getting sucked into the trouble that follows him to Weatherfield from his old life, threatening what promises to be Yasmeen’s fairytale ending, after her ordeal at the hands of Geoff."

Zeedan's arrival will air as part of Corrie in mid-September on ITV.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7:30PM and 8:30PM and on Fridays at 7:30PM.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub here.