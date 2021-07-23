ITV has unveiled its autumn storylines for Coronation Street - here's a spoiler-filled preview of what to expect.

In a series of teasers, soap bosses have revealed what's to come from the soap over the coming months.

The drama shows no signs of letting up on Coronation Street this season as we head into a Winter of discontent for many of the street’s residents.

As Corey and Kelly prepare to stand trial for Seb’s murder, both Nina and Abi are fighting their emotions, struggling to move on from Seb’s death.

Meanwhile, Imran finds himself in an impossible situation, caught between partner Toyah and ex-wife Sabeen whilst trying to fight to protect foster daughter Kelly. Will justice be served?

Tyrone always said his girls would come first, but as a troubled Hope’s actions mean she requires both her parents by her side, how will Alina deal with this? And as Fiz starts to date new man Phill will a jealous Tyrone realise the grass isn’t always greener on the other side?

Paul was left out in the cold when Todd returned to the street and won back ex Billy. But as Todd and Billy plan for their wedding, Paul is onto Todd’s machiavellian ways. When he stumbles on the truth, Paul finds himself with the ammunition to blow their engagement apart. Will Paul finally expose Todd’s lies?

As tensions from the events of this year bubble under we’ll see relationships put to the test and lives in danger. For others new relationships will blossom with romantic entanglements both at the Rovers and on the cobbles.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7:30PM and 8:30PM and on Fridays at 7:30PM.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub here.

