Emmerdale spoilers: Dramatic fallout from Leanna's murder revealed

Emmerdale has revealed a first look at the dramatic fallout from Leanna Cavanagh's murder.

Last week viewers saw Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) brutally murder Leanna Cavanagh (Mimi Slinger) by pushing her off a bridge.

Advertisements

Next week her father Dr Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) struggles with her sudden death.

No one in the village suspects foul play believing it to have been just a tragic accident.

At the bridge, Liam becomes angry when he witnesses the start of the memorial. As Leyla tries to calm him, he blames Liv and Jacob for what happened, whilst Meena relishes the drama. Overcome with grief, he rips apart the flowers left at the scene. Picture: ITV

Liam’s distraught over Leanna’s death and Leyla tells Meena the police don’t think Leanna’s death was suspicious. Relieved, Meena can’t resist a triumphal smile as she plays with the ring that she pried from Leanna’s lifeless body.

At the Humpback Bridge, Jacob, Gabby and Liv struggle with their guilt over Leanna’s death. When Gabby suggests a community memorial, they’re all on board.

Later at the bridge, Liam becomes angry when he witnesses the start of the memorial. As Leyla tries to calm him, he blames Liv and Jacob for what happened, whilst Meena relishes the drama. Overcome with grief, he rips apart the flowers left at the scene.

Overcome with grief, Liam rips apart the flowers left at the scene. Picture: ITV

How will Liam coming to terms with his daughter's shocking and sudden death?

Advertisements

Emmerdale continues Monday (12 July) at 7PM on ITV.

You can catch up with the latest episodes of Emmerdale online with the ITV Hub.

More on: Emmerdale Soaps