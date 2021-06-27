Coronation Street to air first post pandemic kiss with James and Danny

Coronation Street is to air its first kiss since the start of the pandemic.

It'll be the first time two actors on the set have locked lips since social distancing rules were put into place.

These first look pictures show James Bailey (Nathan Graham) and Danny Tomlinson (Dylan Brady) kiss as part of an upcoming storyline.

ITV share: "In Wednesday night’s episode, which was written by Damon Alexis-Rochefort as part of Pride month, footballer James Bailey is faced with questions from journalists about his sexuality after pictures of him and love interest Danny Tomlinson are leaked online.

"As he takes the stage at his promotion press conference, James steels himself to tell the truth and announce that he’s gay. Back on the street, Danny reveals he watched the press conference and as he tells James he wants to be with him, the pair share a passionate moment.

"The kiss was filmed after the two actors, Nathan Graham and Dylan Brady, became part of a tested cohort so they could safely work closer than two metres and actually kiss."

Earlier in the year a real life couple stood in for actors Alan Halsall and Ruxandra Porojnicu when Tyrone and Alina started their affair with a kiss, but this is the first time that two actors have been able to film a kissing scene since the start of the pandemic.

Other pre-tested close cohorts have been formed previously for the fire stunt with Alya, Geoff and Yasmeen in the 60th anniversary episodes and for the scenes where Kevin and Debbie Webster were locked in a freezer together.

The James and Danny scenes will air on ITV on Wednesday, 30 June. You can also watch all next week’s episodes on the ITV Hub from Monday, 28 June.