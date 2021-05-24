Emmerdale spoilers: The battle for home farm continues as Kim sets a trap

Emmerdale’s Kim Tate is being drugged and when she realises it’s someone close to her she sets a trap.

In Kim’s true calculating style she sends out formal invitations to her nearest and dearest requesting their presence for lunch at Home Farm.

Once they are all gathered her ruse begins as she announces she is retiring and needs to appoint a successor from amongst them. At this point the bickering begins....

Claire King, who plays Kim, explained: "Kim is throwing out a line and then seeing who will be reeled in by her shock announcement.

"Who wants to succeed her the most? Who will she flush out and expose as her poisoner? Once again Kim holds all the cards - it’s now a waiting game."

The Battle for Home Farm commences as her suspects are all gathered around the table (left to right in picture above) Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson), Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley), Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln), Kim Tate (Claire King), Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) and Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) - but which one is poisoning Kim?

Emmerdale Story Producer Sophie Roper added: “Kim’s explosive discovery will send her on a quest for vengeance that will rock the Tate Empire like never before. With a traitor in her midst, Kim’s a very dangerous enemy and as the plot to unmask her poisoner thickens, Home Farm will become a hotbed for secrets and lies.

"But as Kim discovers who has committed the ultimate betrayal, will Kim be able to stop them before they stop her…”

These scenes will air later this month (May) on ITV.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday 7PM & Thursday 8PM on ITV.

You can catch up with the latest episodes online with the ITV Hub.

Picture: ITV/Danielle Baguley

