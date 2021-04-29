British Soap Awards cancelled for a second year

The British Soap Awards have been cancelled for the second year in a row.

ITV has confirmed that the ceremony will not go ahead this year due to the pandemic after 2020's show was also cancelled.

A spokesperson said: "As a result of the pandemic, and following careful consideration of the ongoing safety measures in place for both drama productions and live events, ITV can confirm that the British Soap Awards will not take place this year.

"We look forward to hosting the awards again, when it is safe to do so and honouring the actors and shows that are so close to viewers' hearts"

News of the cancellation was first reported by the Daily star newspaper.

An insider told the tabloid: “The British Soap Awards is the highlight of the year for everyone in the soaps. It’s a chance for everyone to celebrate the hard work they’ve put in throughout the year.

“It’s also a chance for everyone to see each other and have a bit of a night out. The afterparty is always a lot of fun!

“But everyone understands why this decision has been made and supports the organisers."

It's expected that the British Soap Awards will be back as normal in 2022, ready to celebrate twelve months of murder, mystery, make-ups, break ups, trials, tribulations and tears.

The British Soap Awards have aired since 1999, typically airing in June.

In place of last year's show, a special documentary aired voiced by Phillip Schofield who has hosted the awards since 2006.

The one-off, The British Soap Awards Celebrate 21 Years is available to watch on the ITV Hub here.

