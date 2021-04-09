ITV has announced a new schedule for TV tonight (9 April) following the death of HRH Prince Philip

ITV's schedule is changing following the announcement of the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh which was announced at midday.

The original schedule for today has been cancelled - meaning tonight's episodes of Coronation Street and Emmerdale have been cancelled.

Instead, ITV News will broadcast continuous coverage throughout the afternoon, celebrating Prince Philip’s life, his unique contribution to British history, and looking back at his decades of service to the Queen and the country.

At 5PM, ITV will air a specially commissioned film, Prince Philip: Duke of Edinburgh. Using personal testimony, together with rich archive content, James Mates narrates a compelling and engaging account of the fascinating life and times of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

This will be followed at 6PM by ITV’s regional and national news which will continue to cover reaction and impact of the death from across the country.

At 7PM ITV will broadcast Prince Philip, Fondly Remembered, a live programme celebrating the life and legacy of Prince Philip. Julie Etchingham and Phillip Schofield will talk to those who knew him best and understood him most, about his personality and his passions.

At 9PM ITV will air a documentary special, Prince Philip: A Royal Life. ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship has visited key locations around the world to tell the story of the extraordinary life of the Duke of Edinburgh.

An extended News at Ten will air at 10PM.

Emmerdale will next air on Monday, 12 April at 7PM and Tuesday, 13 April at both 7PM and 7:30PM.

Coronation Street will return Monday, 12 April at 7:30PM and 8:30PM as well as Tuesday, 13 April at 8PM.