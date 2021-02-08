AJ Pritchard and Curtis Pritchard join cast of Hollyoaks

AJ Pritchard and Curtis Pritchard are to join Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks.

Hollyoaks are yet to reveal more about the characters AJ and Curtis will play, but say they will arrive in the village, as dance teacher Trish, played by Denise Welch, hosts the grand opening of her brand-new dance school.

Advertisements

Talking about their upcoming appearances AJ said today: “I can’t believe we will be featuring on Hollyoaks, we have grown up with the show on TV and it’s always been one of our favourite serial dramas.

"Our characters are fantastic, and we can’t wait for everyone to see how we bring them to life.”

Curtis added: “I am so excited to be working with my brother AJ on a show we grew up watching! I am also excited to continue our journey together with Channel 4 & E4”.

AJ is a dancer, choreographer, and television personality, best known for his appearances on Strictly Come Dancing, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, and Britain’s Got Talent.

Curtis, previously a professional dancer on the Irish version of Strictly, took part in ITV2's Love Island and is currently appearing in Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion on E4.