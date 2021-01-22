Coronation Street to pause filming to rewrite scenes amid the pandemic

ITV has announced that Coronation Street is to pause filming for two weeks amid on the ongoing pandemic.

The channel has confirmed that production on the soap is to halt from Monday in order to rewrite scripts and review health and safety measures.

Advertisements

However the break will not impact the TV schedule, with six episodes continuing to air each week.

A spokesperson for ITV said: "Coronation Street will pause filming from next Monday, 25 January for two weeks to undertake some rewriting of stories and scripts as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We will also be taking the opportunity to review all health and safety requirements to ensure we continue to provide a safe working environment for the cast, crew and production team.

"This pause in filming won't affect our ability to deliver six episodes of Coronation Street each week."

Separately, sister soap Emmerdale recently paused filming after some production team members tested positive for coronavirus.

ITV explained: "We paused filming on Emmerdale last week due to some members of the team testing positive for Covid 19.

"We've carried out proper track and trace measures on those cases and undertook intensive cleaning of the production building, whilst reinforcing the health and safety protocols we have in place. We're returning to filming from this Monday, 25 January.

Advertisements

“This pause in filming will have no impact on our ability to continue to broadcast six episodes of Emmerdale each week.”

Coronation Street and Emmerdale air weeknights on ITV. You can catch up on the latest episodes of Coronation Street and Emmerdale via the ITV Hub.