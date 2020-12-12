Coronation Street has revealed the main suspects for who attacked Adam Barlow - spoilers!

In the latest episode on Friday night (12 December), Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) was left in a hospital bed fighting for his life.

Advertisements

During the final moments of the hour long show, which marked the culmination of a week of 60th anniversary celebrations for the country’s longest running drama serial, a mystery attacker came into the bistro and struck Adam from behind.

The suspects, pictured above left to right are Gary Windass (Mikey North), Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien), Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson), Carla Connor (Alison King) and Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne).

Who attacked Adam Barlow on Coronation Street?

Love rat Adam has hurt both family and friends in recent months, cheating on his estranged wife Sarah (Tina O’Brien) and sleeping with his uncle Peter’s partner, Carla Connor (Alison King), which has driven Peter (Chris Gascoyne) to hit the bottle once more.

Adam has a knack of rubbing people up the wrong way and the friction between him and Gary Windass (Mikey North), Sarah's ex, has been mounting for months. Did Gary finally snap or was this a crime of passion?

Advertisements

Gary’s certainly got a motive, Adam knows the truth about him killing loan shark Rick Neelan and has been threatening to blow Gary’s secret for months. With the police now on his back and having been thrown out by wife Maria (Samia Longchambon), did Gary decide it was time to silence a smug Adam once and for all?

Gary was last seen brooding in the furniture shop, while we also saw Sarah slip back into the Platts after the attack. Adam broke Sarah’s heart when he refused to accept her burying the truth about Gary, before then sleeping with a string of women while separated, including Carla! Disgusted by his latest conquest did Sarah lash out?

Carla bitterly regrets the night she spent with Adam and begged him to keep it a secret from Peter, knowing the truth would destroy him. But when Adam stood up and came clean did Peter’s descent push Carla too far? While out looking for a drunk Peter last night did she lose her cool with Adam?

Or was it Peter, his world shattered and all his old demons back to haunt him. Betrayed by the love of his life and his nephew did Peter have a moment of madness and take his revenge? We last saw Peter slumped outside in the street holding a brick and a whiskey bottle, giving him both a motive and a weapon?

Over the coming weeks as Adam battles in hospital we’ll see the police close in on their prime suspect. But have they got the right one?

Advertisements

Coronation Street airs on ITV.

Picture: ITV