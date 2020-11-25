EastEnders spoilers: Watch to expect this Christmas

EastEnders has teased what's to come from the show over the Christmas period.

As always the BBC One soap has some dramatic storylines lined up for the coming weeks.

The BBC tease: "Deck the halls with vengeance and betrayal this Christmas as the residents of Albert Square face a dark and stormy festive season once again."

Here's what to expect:

Revenge is a dish best served cold and unfortunately for Ian, it comes by the barrel load in the lead up to Christmas when he is attacked and left for dead, in The Queen Vic. With enemies everywhere, has the most-hated man in Albert Square finally pushed it too far? The fallout of the attack will see Walford in turmoil throughout the festive season with many residents suspicious of dealing the brutal blow and desperate to cover their tracks.

After a tumultuous year, secrets and lies are on the menu this Christmas for the Carters. As Mick continues to battle with demons from his past, he fails to notice Linda, feeling more alone than ever, falling victim to temptation and turning elsewhere for comfort– will Linda’s dirty laundry be laid out for everyone to see? Or will Mick find the strength to open up before it’s too late?

Across the Square, Denise is preparing for her first Christmas with Raymond but the Christmas joy is short-lived as an unexpected face from the past rattles her to her core. Elsewhere, new love blooms for an unlikely pairing while another couple faces new challenges as the festive season stirs up old feelings.

EastEnders airs on BBC One.

You can watch the latest episodes online via BBC iPlayer here.