ITV has announced a new arrival for Coronation Street that spells trouble for Jenny.

Things are set for a shake up for Jenny when step daughter Daisy turns up on Coronation Street.

The character of Daisy Midgeley will be played by 25-year-old Charlotte Jordan, who previously appeared on Netflix's Free Rein. Daisy is the daughter of Jenny’s ex husband who she raised as a teen.

ITV tease of the upcoming storyline: "The pair were close, but when Jenny’s son died and her marriage broke down she left that life behind.

"However, they’ve always kept in touch and Jenny’s thrilled when Daisy arrives on the Street to visit, but as she makes herself at home in the Rovers it soon becomes clear that there’s a lot more to Daisy than her sweet name suggests.

"Daisy is full of fun and a serious minx to boot, the residents of Weatherfield better watch out!"

Charlotte said “I am thrilled to be joining such a well-beloved and iconic show like Corrie during its 60th anniversary and especially whilst living in such uncertain times.

"Daisy has been a delight to play so far with her lack of filter and flirty nature but there’s certainly more to her than meets the eye.

"I’m excited to flesh her out and see what lies ahead for hers and Jenny’s relationship.”

Producer Iain MacLeod added: “Daisy might seem like sweetness and light at first, but can be a maelstrom of minxy mischief when the mood takes her.

"She revels in devilment and can be very self-serving, but she’s fiercely loyal to those she cares about - although her loyalties can change in a heartbeat.

"Above all, she will bring chaos and conflict into Jenny’s life, as her stepmum tries to make up for walking out on her some years ago.”

