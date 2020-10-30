Holby City 2020 return date and trailer confirmed

BBC One has confirmed the Holby City 2020 return date and released a first look trailer.

The new episodes promise a big departure, new cast members, and lots of drama.

The series return date has been confirmed to BBC One on 10 November.

Holby City will be back with a special episode which sees Holby City’s CEO Max (Jo Martin) wrestle to keep the hospital in control and her staff safe as the virus takes hold.

But it’s not just the pandemic Max is fighting, as Ric (Hugh Quarshie) goes head to head with Max for control of the hospital. As the task at hand proves to be bigger than anyone could have imagined, it begins to take its toll on Max and the Holby City staff, will they all survive?

Meanwhile, the BBC has revealed Hugh Quarshie will be leaving Holby City after 19 years as Ric Griffin. Appearing in over 500 episodes, Hugh is Holby City’s longest serving cast member.

Throughout the show’s history, viewers have seen Ric get caught up in shootings and explosions, separate conjoined twins, have five on-screen marriages and even get accused of manslaughter.

Holby City spoilers

As for what else to expect from the show's return, Sacha’s (Bob Barrett) colleagues are concerned by his strange behaviour, following Essie’s (Kaye Wragg) death. Where has their friendly Sacha gone and on what is he up to with his ex-patient Jodie (Sian Reese-Williams)?

Cameron (Nic Jackman) is not in his element during the pandemic, but does not let this diminish his sense of entitlement to one of the top positions in the hospital. Nor does he leave his devious antics to his professional life, is Nicky the only Doctor on the ward who catches his eye?

Jac (Rosie Marcel) and Kian’s (Ramin Karimloo) secret relationship is pushed to the limits thanks to Kian’s addiction. Will they make it through or will Jac be challenged at the first hurdle?

Donna (Jaye Jacobs) sees an unwelcome friend return to Holby, but why is she so resistant to his charms?

Three new F1 doctors join the team: Josh Hudson (played by Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge), Jeong Soo-Han (played by Chan Woo Lim), and Skylar Bryce (played by Phoebe Pryce).

Also joining the cast is Vineeta Rishi who plays psych nurse Lucky Simpson.

