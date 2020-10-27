Summer Spellman is set to make a return to Coronation Street in November.

The winter winds may be whistling down the cobbles but Summer Spellman is about to breeze back into Weatherfield to be reunited with Todd.

After being absent since August, Summer returns from her Grandma’s next month and will now be played by new actress Harriet Bibby.

Harriet was cast in the role after Matilda Freeman decided to leave Coronation Street earlier this year to explore new opportunities.

Matilda said: “I’d like to say thank you to my second family, the cast, crew and viewers who have supported me during my time on the cobbles. After three and a half lovely years I felt it was time for a change and I’m excited to be starting that next chapter with a new role.”

Lincolnshire born actress Harriet trained at Alra North and has had roles in Doctors and Brassic. She has lived in Wigan for the past four years and recently moved to Manchester.

She said: “I am so thrilled to be joining the cast of Coronation Street. My family have watched the show for years and I already feel part of the family. Matilda has wished me good luck, which was lovely! I’m looking forward to bringing Summer’s sass and sparkle to the screen.”

Summer is the adopted daughter of Billy Mayhew’s friend Drew Spellman and, following his diagnosis of terminal cancer, was eventually introduced to her new legal guardians Billy and Todd Grimshaw. She splits her time between Billy’s and her Grandma Geraldine’s.

ITV tease: "With tensions already running high between Billy and Paul over Todd’s return, Summer’s arrival is bound to complicate matters as she struggles to forgive Todd for abandoning her and Billy three years ago.

Picture: ITV