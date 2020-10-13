E4 is to air Hollyoaks' first ever episode from 1995

E4 is to air Hollyoaks' first ever episode as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations.

The opening instalment of the soap will be broadcast as part of the Friday Favourites series on E4.

Featuring a youthful Nick Pickard (Tony), Will Mellor (Jambo) and Jeremy Edwards (Kurt), the episode was first broadcast in 1995, with a main cast of just seven and written by show creator, Phil Redmond.

A car explosion and police chase set the tone for the life, but brighter soap, which has gone on to win countless awards over the years, including numerous Best Soap and Continuing Drama awards and an Outstanding Achievement award for longest serving cast member, Nick Pickard.

The episode will air on Friday 23 October in the E4 slot at 7pm, which is currently occupied by Hollyoaks’ Friday Favourites series, looking back at classic episodes from the last 25 years.

In this episode, teen heartthrob, Kurt Benson has been chasing after Natasha for weeks – quite literally on the back of his iconic motorbike. With best friends Tony and Jambo by his side, he manages to get into her friend’s party, but ends up racing to the girls’ rescue. Natasha agrees to let Kurt walk her home to The Dog in the Pond, but will he get his goodnight kiss?

Hollyoaks has recently announced the return of Kurt Benson for the Birthday, despite his friends and family believing that he died in a jet ski accident 19 years ago.

