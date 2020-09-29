Hollyoaks spoilers: Jeremy Edwards returns as Kurt Benson for 25th anniversary

Jeremy Edwards is to make a return to Hollyoaks as Kurt Benson to celebrate the soap’s 25th Birthday

The new 25th birthday trailer - set to drop later this week - teases the dramatic return of original character Kurt Benson as he rides back in to his hometown on his signature motorbike, and reunites with his old friend Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) after all these years.

Kurt Benson appeared in the first ever episode of Hollyoaks in 1995, roaring onto our screens on his iconic motorbike and sharing his first scenes with best friend Tony (played by Nick Pickard).

During his time in the show Jeremy featured in many huge storylines thanks to Kurt’s turbulent love life, a deadly rivalry with notorious villain Rob Hawthorne (Warren Derosa) and escaped an attempted murder charge. Kurt went on to marry Ruth Osborne (Tony’s sister played by Terri Dwyer) and the pair became icons for all teenagers in love.

He eventually had an affair with Katie Patrick (Natasha Symms) prompting Kurt and Ruth to go their separate ways as he left the soap in 1999 in the same way he arrived, by motorbike.

But tragedy struck as just six months later, Kurt Benson was believed to have died in a jet ski accident. A devastated Tony Hutchinson never got over losing his best friend.

Kurt last appeared in Hollyoaks Later in 2013, fourteen years after his last episode. He was as a vision in Tony's mind, protecting Tony's son Harry Thompson, from danger.

Back to the present day, Tony is under the manipulation of his own father Edward Hutchinson (played by Joe McGann), dishevelled, living in a caravan and on the brink of divorce from wife Diane. A time when he needs his best friend most, but is Kurt really back?

The Hollyoaks 25 trailer, including first look at birthday week, will be released tomorrow (Wednesday, September 25) across all Hollyoaks’ social media platforms.

Hollyoaks airs on Channel 4 and E4. You can watch episodes online via All 4.

