Casualty return date confirmed - get a first look at 'powerful' special episode

When Casualty is back on TV has been confirmed - here's all you need to know.

Filming on the BBC One hospital drama was paused back in March year due to the pandemic.

Production restarted in September with "one of its most powerful episodes to date".

Casualty return date

Casualty will be back on TV to BBC One on Saturday 2 January at 7:35PM, it's been announced.

Alongside the release date, the BBC has released a first look image (above) ahead of episode highlighting difficult realities of battling coronavirus in the Emergency Department

A synopsis of the upcoming episode reads: "Clinical Lead Connie Beauchamp (Amanda Mealing) finds that her personal leadership qualities are pushed to their very limit when several of her team fall ill with the virus in the line of duty.

"Can she rally the troops as they watch the news coming in from Italy of mass casualties and overwhelmed hospitals? Can she keep her personal feelings in check when her lover Jacob (Charles Venn) himself falls ill with the virus?

"With the support of Charlie (Derek Thompson), himself devastated by the impact of the coronavirus on local care homes, Connie reflects on her leadership in these most challenging of times and together they face their most gut-wrenching decision ever.

"The pandemic and its aftermath puts pressure on all of the staff, many of them facing significant personal challenges. Paramedic Lev (Uriel Emil) has decided to move out of the family home during the lockdown to protect his vulnerable young son, who is recovering from cancer.

"Without her husband at home, how does Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) come to terms with Dylan’s (Will Beck) accusation that Lev had an illicit affair? And after 16 successful years of marriage, it can’t possibly be true, can it?

"Paramedic Fenisha (Olivia D’Lima) has so far managed to keep her pregnancy a secret from Ethan (George Rainsford), the child’s father, and Jan (Di Botcher), her boss. Can she continue to do so during a pandemic?

"What will social distancing do to Connie and Jacob’s newly reignited passion? Can their fledgling relationship survive these high-pressure circumstances?"

You can watch episodes of Casualty online via BBC iPlayer.

Picture: BBC