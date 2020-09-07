EastEnders has revealed a tragic ending for Chantelle Atkins - spoilers follow.

The BBC One soap has confirmed that Chantelle will be killed by her abusive husband Gray in a shocking storyline.

The domestic abuse plot started in 2019 with Chantelle, played by Jessica Plummer, suffering both physical and mental abuse at the hands of her partner, played by Toby Alexander-Smith.

As EastEnders returns to screen following lockdown, viewers will see that Gray's behaviour has got worse and Chantelle will make the decision to leave the relationship.

But in a tragic ending for the character, Chantelle will lose her life to Gray with the exact circumstances to be confirmed.

EastEnders' executive producer Jon Sen said: "Chantelle’s story is such an important one to tell accurately and upon both character’s inception we planned her tragic ending with the intention of embedding the stark reality of domestic abuse at the heart of the Atkins family.

"Being able to shed light on the realities of what goes on behind closed doors has never been more crucial given the harrowing statistics as a result of the current pandemic and hopefully Chantelle’s story will encourage people to speak out to someone they trust and get the support that they need.

"Jessica’s performance is nothing short of extraordinary and even in her final scenes, the audience will be moved by Chantelle’s strength.

"We’re very sorry so see Jessica go but hope that her impact on viewers is long-lasting."

If you or someone you know is affected by the EastEnders storyline over the coming weeks, please go to Women's Aid website for support & information.

