EastEnders: Mica Paris to join cast in new role of Ellie Nixon

EastEnders has announced that Mica Paris is to join the cast of the BBC One soap.

The famed British singer, actress and presenter has already been filming her first scenes and will make her debut on screen in September.

Mica Paris's singing career saw her release seven albums and she's since extended her talents to broadcasting and acting.

With musical theatre credits including Fame in the West End, Love Me Tender and Chicago, she’s also authored a book Beautiful Within and has been honoured as an ‘Icon’ at Windsor Castle by the Duke Of Edinburgh.

Mica Paris will appear on EastEnders in the new role of Ellie Nixon.

The BBC said: "Ellie Nixon is a wolf in sheep’s clothing, with far more to her than her warmhearted façade lets on.

"With a surprising connection to Walford residents, her prowess for playing roles in order to get what she wants isn’t to be underestimated.

On her arrival to Albert Square, Mica Paris said: “I am absolutely over the moon to be in EastEnders. I have been a fan since its first episode, with Susan Tully being my favourite.

"My character, the formidable Ellie Nixon, is a new frontier for me as an actress - a lot of folks will see me as never before!”

Jon Sen, Executive Producer, EastEnders added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Mica Paris to the world of Walford to play tough, no-nonsense Ellie Nixon. Ellie proves herself to be a ruthless and uncompromising force of nature who stops at nothing to ensure she capitalises on whatever she can.

"The part demanded both charisma and presence and having seen Mica on stage, she was the first person who came to mind for this role. We can’t wait for the audience to meet Ellie and the mystery that surrounds her.”

Mica’s first on screen appearance will be seen in September.

EastEnders will return to BBC One from Monday, September 7.