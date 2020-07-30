ITV has confirmed when its soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale will return to their normal schedule.

Production on the soaps stopped in March and the number of episodes airing each week was cut down to keep the shows on air.

Filming restarted in June and now ITV has confirmed both shows will resume airing the normal pattern of six episodes each week from mid-September.

ITV said: "This is testament to the incredible work that has been achieved in Manchester and Leeds by John Whiston, Managing Director of Continuing Drama and Head of ITV in the North for ITV Studios, and his dedicated and hard-working production teams, crews, writers and actors.

"Both shows continue to film safely whilst adhering to the health and safety guidelines issued by the film and TV industry."

You can catch up on the latest episodes of Coronation Street and Emmerdale via the ITV Hub.