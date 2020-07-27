Holby City filming resumes with special pandemic episode

Filming has resumed on Holby City, the BBC has announced.

The medical drama will return with a special episode which sees Holby City hospital gripped by the ongoing pandemic.

The BBC said: "The special episode will see Holby City’s CEO Max (Jo Martin) wrestle to keep the hospital in control and her staff safe as coronavirus takes hold.

"But it’s not just the pandemic Max is fighting, as Ric (Hugh Quarshie) goes head to head with Max, having previously lost all trust in her.

"As the task at hand proves to be bigger than anyone could have imagined, it begins to take it’s toll on Max and the Holby City staff… will they get through this?"

Filming will take place in a safe and responsible manner with social distancing adhered to in accordance to current government guidelines.

Kate Oates, Head of Continuing Drama at BBC Studios, said: “It’s with great pleasure that we open the doors at Elstree to welcome back the exceptional cast and crew of Holby City.

"We have some gripping stories to tell as we explore how the lives of our characters have been irrevocably changed since the start of the pandemic - and how our heroes battle against the odds, come what may.”

Holby City will return to BBC One later in 2020 with episodes running for 40 minutes.

Holby City currently airs Tuesday nights on BBC One. You can watch the series online and catch up on episodes via BBC iPlayer.