Hollyoaks has announced a brand new series to air on E4 this summer.

[email protected] will be counting down five of the soap’s must-watch weeks to celebrate the upcoming 25th Birthday this October

Advertisements

Airing from Monday 27th July on E4 at 7pm, [email protected] will showcase the most talked about storylines – one must-watch week for every five years it has been on air. The first era will be looking at the years 1995-2000, the next will be looking at 2001-2005, and onwards.

The show kicks off with the soaps first ever huge stunt, and its first ever villain, Rob Hawthorne, as it journeys back to 1999. A young Tony, Lewis, Ruth and Lucy are in serious danger as they are being held captive in a huge water tank. How will they escape Rob’s evil plan of vengeance…

The first week of episodes will be presented by longest-serving cast member, Nick Pickard (Tony Hutchinson) and Jennifer Metcalfe (Mercedes McQueen). Together, they discuss the episodes to come ahead of the Birthday, whilst socially distancing on the show’s set.

Advertisements

Nick Pickard said: “It is so lovely being back on set, and seeing all of my fellow co-stars, and what better way to return than to host a new special birthday series with the lovely Jennifer Metcalfe? Although it’s been so difficult to remember my scripts after all this time, I’m a bit rusty…!

“I can’t believe it’s been as long as 25 years. After my first call back for Tony Hutchinson, I would never have guessed that I would still be here all these years later.

“Things are a lot different on set – the change is definitely noticeable, but there’s no better feeling than being back - it’s home. There are lots of exciting throwbacks in store for [email protected], so keep your eyes peeled.”

Jennifer Metcalfe added: “I for one am proper excited for [email protected], and to get to do the first set of intros with the legendary Nick, who plays Tony, was just brilliant. It was lovely to see Nick again, even if we were two metres apart.

Advertisements

“I was made up that Hollyoaks Favourites was so successful and loved that it kicked off with Dr Browning and Mercedes - one of my favourite couplings ever. I’m glad to be announcing [email protected] as I’m really looking forward to seeing week long sets of episodes, era by era, and it’s going right back to the start too.”

[email protected] will be aired during the usual weekday Hollyoaks slot Monday to Friday on E4 at 7pm, from 27th July for five weeks this summer.

More on: E4 Hollyoaks Soaps