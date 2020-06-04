EastEnders will go off the air this month with BBC One announcing two specials in its place.

Filming of the soap halted along with all other TV and film production in March due to the ongoing global health crisis.

With work on the show yet to resume, the BBC One series will air its last remaining episode on June 16.

The next week will see two new specials begin.

On Monday nights we'll be able to get a unique chance to look behind the curtains of the soap in EastEnders: Secrets From The Square which premieres on Monday 22 June.

The show will be hosted by Stacey Dooley who will sit down each week in Ian Beale’s restaurant, Walford East, with two different members of the cast to reflect on their time on the soap, tease what’s to come when EastEnders returns as well as the occasional sneak peek behind the scenes.

Legends of Albert Square including Letitia Dean, Adam Woodyatt, Diane Parish, Tameka Empson, Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright to name just a few.

They will be looking back to their first memories of the show, the juiciest dramas to hit Walford and telling stories from behind-the-scenes.

Stacey said: “I’m delighted to be hosting Secrets From The Square. I grew up watching EastEnders, so walking on to Albert Square was a surreal experience as well as taking a trip down memory lane and interviewing some of the legends of Walford has been great, I’ve loved every minute of it!”

Meanwhile on Tuesday nights, we will have the chance to continue to reminisce and relive some of the unforgettable moments from the past as BBC One shows a selection of iconic episodes including the classic two hander between Den and Angie, Sharongate and the explosive reveal of Max and Stacey’s affair.

Kate Phillips, Controller of BBC Entertainment, commented: “EastEnders has been at the heart of BBC One since its inception 35 years ago.

"While going off air was never in their plan, we and the EastEnders team knew straight away that this would be the perfect opportunity to celebrate the show, look back on cherished memories of all those momentous episodes whilst taking a look around Albert Square and they may just give us some teasers as to what’s to come when they return.”

Eastenders' Executive Producer, Jon Sen added: “Although the drama from Albert Square will be off our screens for a short time, we are thrilled that fans will have a unique opportunity to see from the cast themselves just what it is like to be part of EastEnders when they see Secrets From The Square.

"As the cast look back - as well as forward - we can relive some of their most memorable moments and to add a selection of iconic episodes into the mix means viewers will be able to get their regular Walford fix until the drama returns.”

EastEnders: Secrets From The Square will air weekly on Monday nights at 8.00pm on BBC One from June 22.

EastEnders will resume filming at the end of the month (June).