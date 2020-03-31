The British Soap Awards 2020 have been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 British Soap Awards were due to take place live later this year, once again celebrating twelve months of murder, mystery, make-ups, break ups, trials, tribulations and tears.

However this year's ceremony has been cancelled as a result of the coronavirus crisis and will no longer be going ahead.

The ceremony will return as usual next year.

In place of this year's show, a special documentary will air voiced by Phillip Schofield who has hosted the awards since 2006.

A statement from the British Soap Awards read: "In light of the latest government health guidelines and in line with our priority of safeguarding the wellbeing of everyone involved in our programmes, production of The British Soap Awards will not go ahead as planned.

"The awards ceremony will return in 2021.

"In the meantime, a brand new 60-minute programme called The British Soap Awards Celebrates 21 Years will air this Spring, narrated by Phillip Schofield."

It comes after channels halted production on their soaps due to restrictions put in place to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Consequently, the number of episodes airing weekly have been reduced to ensure they stay on screen until filming can restart

Both Coronation Street and Emmerdale now air three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday on ITV while BBC One's EastEnders will air twice weekly on Monday and Tuesdays.

On Channel 4 and E4, Hollyoaks has gone from five episodes to three Monday-Wednesdays, with new special series Hollyoaks Favourites airing Thursdays and Fridays on E4.