Sheridan Smith’s Latest Drama Cancelled After Just One Series

A BBC crime drama led by one of Britain’s biggest TV stars won’t be returning for another run.

The Cage, starring Sheridan Smith and Michael Socha, has not been recommissioned for a second series.

The BBC confirmed the news in a statement, saying it “loved bringing Leanne and Matty’s story to viewers” and thanked the team behind the drama.

Set around a Liverpool casino, the series followed Leanne, played by Smith, and Matty, played by Socha.

The pair discovered they were both secretly taking money from the casino safe, putting them on a dangerous collision course with each other and the people around them.

Barry Sloane appeared as Gary, while Geraldine James played Nancy.

The wider cast included Ian Puleston Davies and Louis Emerick, with Katy Carmichael appearing as DCI Hannigan and Abby Mavers playing Kelly.

The five-part drama was created by Tony Schumacher and directed by Al Mackay, with filming taking place around Liverpool and Merseyside.

While there won’t be a second series, those of us who missed The Cage can still catch up with the complete drama on BBC iPlayer.