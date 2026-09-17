Sheridan Smith Is Leading ITV’s Gripping New Mystery Thriller

A major new ITV thriller is taking Sheridan Smith to Western Australia, where a fresh start quickly becomes far more complicated than she expected.

The six-part series will use the striking landscape around Kalgoorlie as the setting for a mystery packed with secrets.

Two Birds stars Cleaning Up and Cilla actress Sheridan as British police officer Izzie Cornwell, who moves to the fictional town of Dugdale hoping to rebuild her life.

Sheridan Smith with Michael Socha in recent BBC series The Cage.

She also wants to reconnect with her sister and repair her relationship with her 20-year-old daughter.

That new beginning is quickly interrupted when Izzie is assigned a major investigation alongside Perth homicide detective Matt, played by Stephen Peacocke.

The case leads them towards a powerful local family headed by Mrs Baxter, with acclaimed Australian star Judy Davis taking on the role.

There’s another problem Izzie needs to keep hidden: A decision she makes shortly before joining the investigation leaves her with a secret of her own.

Sheridan said: “I’m thrilled to be playing the irresistibly complex Izzie Cornwell who is in search of new beginnings in Australia. Helen FitzGerald has created a dream role for me, as Izzie, through no fault of her own, becomes embroiled in a web of secrets and lies.”

Production took place this year in Perth and Kalgoorlie, with Two Birds becoming the first production to film at the new Perth Film Studios.

The series will eventually air on ITV and STV, with streaming available through ITVX and STV Player.