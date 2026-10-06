A mysterious dinner party where nobody makes it home is at the centre of a gripping new thriller coming to 5, and we’ve now got our first look at its two lead detectives.

The six-part drama will bring together Sharon Rooney and Emmett J. Scanlan for a case that quickly becomes far bigger than expected.

Sharon Rooney (Katie Salter). Credit: Channel 5

An Impossible Way to Die stars Rooney as DS Katie Salter, a detective who is happily dealing with everyday local crimes when she is pulled into a strange murder investigation.

Four people have been found sitting around a dinner table, with all four dead and very few clues explaining what happened.

Emmett J Scanlan (Niall Conway), Sharon Rooney (Katie Salter). Credit: Channel 5

Salter is partnered with DI Niall Conway, played by Scanlan, but the two detectives have very different ways of working.

Salter takes a calm approach and relies on her understanding of people, while Conway has thrown himself completely into the investigation.

Tadas Kliučinskas (RAVENSCAR), Dainius Viešūnas (Officer Billy), Vaida Tautavičiūtė(Verity Greenacre), Lois Chimimba (PC Tanya Hall), Jessica Jane Stafford (SIENNA DAVENPORT), Robertas Žilo (MARCUS DAVENPORT). Credit: Channel 5

As the case grows, the pair begin uncovering secrets and links between seemingly separate events.

Lois Chimimba and Jonny Lavelle are also among the confirmed cast, alongside Ashley McGuire.

An Impossible Way to Die will consist of six hour-long episodes and is expected to air on 5 sometime in 2027, with an exact release date still to be announced.