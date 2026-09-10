Sanjeev Bhaskar Stars In The Split’s Brand New Spin-Off

A hit BBC drama is about to expand into a completely new story with The Split returning for a brand new spin-off.

The Split Up begins on Sunday 20 September, with all six episodes arriving on BBC iPlayer that day, while BBC One will show the drama at 9pm on Sunday and Monday nights.

The new series will see us viewers introduced to the Kishan family in Manchester.

Watch the trailer below…

Ritu Arya leads the series as Aria Kishan, a rising legal star preparing to take control of Kishan Law from her father Dhruv, played by Sanjeev Bhaskar, but questions over the future of the family business soon put even more pressure on their relationship.

Away from work, Aria is preparing to marry her long-term partner Neal, played by Danny Ashok, although things become more difficult when Dimitri Leonidas arrives as Luke, someone from her past who unexpectedly takes a job at the family firm.

The wider cast includes Aysha Kala as Aria’s sister Maya alongside Arian Nik as her brother Kav, while Mawaan Rizwan and Sindhu Vee also appear in the six-part drama, with guest stars including Lenny Henry and Jameela Jamil appearing as some of Kishan Law’s high-profile clients.

The Split Up comes from the team behind The Split and is based on the world created by Abi Morgan.

This new Manchester story arrives on BBC One and in full on BBC iPlayer on Sunday 20 September.