Rylan Clark’s Prime Video reality series Hot Mess Summer has been cancelled after just one series.

The show, which was pitched as a potential rival to popular hits like Geordie Shore, has been pulled despite initial hopes it would become a summer staple.

Hot Mess Summer took a group of British singletons to the sun-soaked island of Zante, where they expected to spend the summer partying.

Instead, they found themselves running a VIP bar, serving other partygoers rather than enjoying the wild nights themselves.

Rylan served as a mentor, keeping an eye on the contestants as they navigated the chaos of their new roles in a bid to win a cash prize.

Despite the show’s boozy antics and the potential for drama, it hasn’t managed to secure a second series.

Speaking about the show ahead of its premiere in 2024, Rylan said: “Hot Mess Summer is going to be funny, entertaining, chaotic and everything you’d expect from a Zante bar.

“But our eight party lovers are hopefully going to take away real life lessons as they go from being the party animal to having instrumental roles in running a successful bar.

“All I’ll say is that it’s not as easy as it sounds…”

In better news for Rylan, his show with Rob Rinder is set to return for a second outing.