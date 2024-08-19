Rylan Clark’s Prime Video show axed after just one series
Rylan Clark’s Prime Video reality series Hot Mess Summer has been cancelled after just one series.
The show, which was pitched as a potential rival to popular hits like Geordie Shore, has been pulled despite initial hopes it would become a summer staple.
Hot Mess Summer took a group of British singletons to the sun-soaked island of Zante, where they expected to spend the summer partying.
Instead, they found themselves running a VIP bar, serving other partygoers rather than enjoying the wild nights themselves.
Rylan served as a mentor, keeping an eye on the contestants as they navigated the chaos of their new roles in a bid to win a cash prize.
Despite the show’s boozy antics and the potential for drama, it hasn’t managed to secure a second series.
Speaking about the show ahead of its premiere in 2024, Rylan said: “Hot Mess Summer is going to be funny, entertaining, chaotic and everything you’d expect from a Zante bar.
“But our eight party lovers are hopefully going to take away real life lessons as they go from being the party animal to having instrumental roles in running a successful bar.
“All I’ll say is that it’s not as easy as it sounds…”
In better news for Rylan, his show with Rob Rinder is set to return for a second outing.
