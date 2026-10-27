Royal Variety Performance 2026 Reveals Full Line-Up

The Royal Variety Performance is returning for 2026, with a huge line-up of stars and some very special theatre performances planned.

Jason Manford will host the event for the third time, with King Charles III and Queen Camilla attending the show at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The yearly special will broadcast in December on ITV1 and ITVX.

One of the biggest highlights will be an exclusive first television performance from the upcoming West End musical The Greatest Showman, featuring the song “The Greatest Show”.

Broadway legend Idina Menzel will also return to the music of Wicked, performing “The Wizard and I” alongside composer Stephen Schwartz to celebrate the musical’s 20th anniversary.

The cast of Billy Elliot will perform “Electricity”, while Sam Ryder will lead a special Jesus Christ Superstar medley.

There will also be performances from Operation Mincemeat, bringing together original and current cast members alongside military musicians and singers, and Avenue Q, featuring surprise celebrity appearances.

Music stars James Blunt and Vanessa Williams will take to the stage, with Williams performing her classic hit “Save The Best For Last”.

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will make a special appearance, while Jack Savoretti will make his Royal Variety debut.

Britain’s Got Talent winners The Hawkstone Farmers’ Choir will also perform, alongside the incredible Ramadhani Brothers and head balancer Veronika Ivanova from Cirque Alice.

Comedians Milton Jones and Phil Wang will provide the laughs, while Alfie Boe will lead the National Anthem.

The annual event raises money for the Royal Variety Charity, with this year’s show bringing together some of the biggest names in entertainment.