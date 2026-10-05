Mr Bean and Blackadder are making a comeback as Rowan Atkinson prepares to revisit two of his most famous characters in a new comedy show.

Rowan Live will see Atkinson perform classic material connected to both favourites alongside some of the sketches that helped launch his comedy career on stage in London.

Making his first comedy sketch show in the West End for 40 years, the limited run will take over the Gillian Lynne Theatre from 8 February to 13 March 2027 for just 30 performances. A press night is scheduled for 16 February

We’ll also get brand-new sketches created especially for Rowan Live, with longtime collaborators Richard Curtis and Ben Elton involved in the new material.

Howard Goodall will provide the music, while Raz Shaw will direct the production.

Atkinson says he wanted to return to the sketches that started his partnership with Curtis and gave rise to some of his best-known characters. Curtis revealed that work on the production began this summer, when they started putting the show together in front of a small audience.

Rowan Live is presented by Playful Productions in association with PBJ Management.

Priority booking opens at 9am on 7 October, before public booking begins at 12pm the same day.

For tickets and pre-sale sign up, visit the LW Theatres website here.