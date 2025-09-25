Robert James-Collier to Lead New Detective Drama

Robert James-Collier and Mandip Gill will lead Cooper and Fry, a new detective drama adapted from Stephen Booth’s bestselling novels.

Set in the atmospheric Peak District, the series follows two young detectives who couldn’t be more different.

Ben Cooper is a friendly and well-liked local while Diane Fry is a sharp but distant newcomer.

As they investigate a string of suspicious deaths, they’re forced to work together – whether they like it or not.

The four-part series will adapt some of Booth’s earliest and most popular novels, including Black Dog, Dying to Sin, Blind to the Bones and Dancing with the Virgins.

While solving crimes in the rugged countryside, Cooper and Fry also begin to confront their own personal struggles, forming a bond that’s as uneasy as it is unique.

Robert James-Collier, known for his roles in Downton Abbey and The Inheritance, takes on the role of Cooper, while Mandip Gill, fresh from Doctor Who and Suspicion, steps into Fry’s shoes.

The series will air on 5 in the UK.