A brand-new BBC comedy starring one of Britain’s best-known comedy names comes to BBC One and iPlayer this year.

Rob Brydon will lead a house full of student lodgers when Bill’s Included arrives on screens this November.

Brydon stars as Bill Beam, a well-meaning divorcee who decides to rent out his spare rooms to students to help keep himself afloat.

Rob Byrdon. Credit: BBC/Baby Cow/Rob Baker Ashton

There’s just one problem: Bill can’t quite decide whether he wants to be their responsible landlord or become another member of the household.

Dylan Brady plays student Christian, with Ada Player appearing as Hettie.

Harry Baxendale joins them as James, while Yasmin Al-Khudhairi plays Zahra, completing the group of young lodgers sharing Bill’s home.

Samantha Spiro and Nigel Lindsay will appear as Bill’s neighbours Siobhan and Martin. Kevin Eldon also joins the cast as Drew, the owner of a local record store.

The six-part sitcom has been written by Ben Ashenden and Alexander Owen, with each episode running for 30 minutes.

Rob Brydon said: “I feel very lucky to be part of Bill’s Included. Alex Owen and Ben Ashenden have written some truly wonderful scripts and I can’t wait to help bring them to life.”

Bill’s Included will launch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.