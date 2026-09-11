Richard Armitage Leads Brand-New Crime Drama Winter

ITV is getting ready to add another major crime drama to its schedules, and we’ve now got our first proper look at a new six-part series.

Winter is set in Bristol and stars Richard Armitage as Dr Ethan Winter, a highly skilled forensic pathologist whose unusual approach to his work regularly sees him pushing the rules as he helps investigators find answers in difficult cases.

Annabel Scholey joins him as DI Lauren Bell, a careful and determined detective who finds herself working closely with Winter.

Watch the trailer for the new series below…

Also on the cast are Jamie Kenna and Carlotta Banat joining Josh Barrow and Adwoa Akoto, while Jay Taylor and Rishi Rian will appear alongside Deirdre Mullins and Ellis Elijah, with Evie Coles completing the announced line-up.

While each episode will bring us its own case, there’s a bigger story running throughout the six-part drama as Winter secretly looks into an unresolved mystery from his own past, with Richard describing his new character as someone caught between being a “diligent professional” and a “reckless maverick.”

ITV hasn’t announced an exact start date for Winter yet, but with the first trailer now out and Richard Armitage returning to the broadcaster in a major new role, those of us who enjoy a good crime drama have another series to keep an eye out for.