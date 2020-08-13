Melanie Masson releases new single Why Don't You Love Me?

X Factor star Melanie Masson has released a new single.

Melanie first shot to the British public's attention with her powerhouse vocals and heart-rending performances of Janis Joplin's Cry Baby on The X Factor in 2012.

With millions of hits on YouTube of her first audition, she very quickly became an X Factor favourite and sailed into the live finals.

Why Don't You Love Me? is her first single, packed full of raw soul and dynamic energy described as "an anthemic, bold defiant declaration of WOMAN POWER".

You can stream and download the song online here.

Produced by the renowned producer Tristan Longworth and using all live musicians and instruments, this track showcases Melanie's soul searing vocals which hark back to a time where performers wore their hearts on their sleeves and sang with truth, passion and real soul.

Having parted company from her previous record label, she has now decided to take control and go it alone and release this single independently with a true declaration of Woman Power.

As well as her time on The X Factor, Melanie has worked as a solo recording artist on EMI records and a session singer, touring all over the world and performing alongside artists such as Pink and The Stereophonics and had Top 40 hits with WIFI and also with The Bassheads.

She's also appeared in West End musicals such as The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, where she took the title role to critical acclaim with her impressions of Shirley Bassey, Dusty Springfield and Edith Piaf among others.