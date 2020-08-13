Rak-Su share new single Who Am I? in support of Black Lives Matter

X Factor winners Rak-Su have dropped a new single in support of Black Lives Matter.

The group - Myles Stephenson, Ashley Fongho, Jamaal Shurland and Mustafa Rahimtulla - released the song in the wake of George Floyd’s death

Appearing on tonight's FUBAR Radio, Rak-Su spoke about the single and the Black Lives Matter movement as a whole.

Ashley told hosts Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng on Access All Areas: “It’s been a really difficult time. The incident triggered a lot of people.

"We grow up in a society where obviously you see violence, whether it be in video games or in films or in music videos, but we have a certain image of what that violence is like. I don’t think anyone was prepared to see a life taken away in such a calm, considered manner.

"It made it really, really harrowing. It was like there was no anger, there was no struggle, there was no conflict, no fight. It was just the systematic taking of a life.”

He continued: “For us as a group we understand we have quite a young audience, an audience which is open to hearing what we say.

"And I think we’re all quite good at talking so we have the power to deliver a message which has been delivered before but maybe in a slightly different way to a different audience to help people open their eyes and I guess try to create a better future.”

You can watch the music video for the song above.

Rak-Su posted alongside the song online: "Honestly we hate the fact that there needs to be a black lives matter movement and have faith that eventually we’ll be in a world where racism is a thing of the past.

"But until then this was us expressing ourselves & healing. Thank you for supporting us."