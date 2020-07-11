Louis Tomlinson leaves Simon Cowell's Syco record label

Louis Tomlinson has left Simon Cowell's Syco record label.

The One Direction star took to Twitter tonight to announce he and Syco had "agreed to part ways".

In a short statement on social media, Louis told fans: "Hope everyone is doing ok! Just wanted to let you know that Syco Music and I have agreed to part ways.

"I'm really excited for the future and to be back in the studio writing the next album. Can't wait to finally see you all on tour!!

"Stay safe and see you soon, Louis x"

Fans were quick to send their support to Louis.

One wrote: "Can’t wait for what the future has in store for you 🙂 Support you always, hope you’re excited !"

Another added: "We’re excited for this new chapter in your career! Looking forward to all that’s to come. x"

Louis had been signed with Simon Cowell ever since going solo when One Direction went on a hiatus.

He released his debut album Walls at the start of the year.

Last year saw Louis, who was a judge on The X Factor in 2018, take to the stage of The X Factor: Celebrity to perform single 'Don't Let It Break Your Heart'.

You can watch Louis' performance on The X Factor below...