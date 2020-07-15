One Direction announce special celebration for tenth anniversary

One Direction have revealed a special celebration for their tenth anniversary.

The group - originally made up of Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik - rose to fame on The X Factor in 2010.

They went on to sell more than 200 million records across the world before going on a hiatus in 2016 a year after Zayn left the band.

To celebrate the group's original formation, July 23 will see the release of new One Direction content online.

There will be a brand new 1D anniversary website which will feature a 10-year celebration video especially made for their fans.

The website will host an archive of One Direction music videos, performances and behind the scenes content from the past decade.

Plus, there will be interactive playlists and activations across digital platforms which will include reformatted EPs, B-sides and rare songs together with remixes, live recordings and acoustic versions.

As for any reunion of the band, Niall recently said nothing was planned for now.

He told Redknapp's Home Fixture: "There was a bit of talk about it because in July it's ten years since the band got together, so everyone was waiting to see if anything was going to happen.

"We've been chatting about it, little bits and pieces that we can do, but nothing in terms of getting the band back together, so for now, no."