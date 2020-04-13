One Direction planning special celebration for tenth anniversary

One Direction are planning a special celebration for their tenth anniversary.

The group - originally made up of Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik - rose to fame on The X Factor in 2010.

They went on to sell more than 50 million records before going on a hiatus in 2016 a year after Zayn left the band.

However they could soon be back together with plans underway to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the group being formed.

Liam Payne spilled the beans to The Sun newspaper as he released new song Midnight.

He shared: “We've got a ten-year anniversary coming up so we've all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice.

“To hear a lot of people's voices and seeing old content and different things that we haven't seen for a long time or never seen before, it's very interesting."

As for what the boys have up their sleeves to mark the milestone, Liam continued: “At the moment I'm not sure what I'm allowed to say.

“There's a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around.

“But more than anything it's just been a real good time for us to connect together again.”

Watch this space!