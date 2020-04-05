Relive the very first episode of The X Factor from 2004

Here's a major throwback to the very first episode of The X Factor.

The hit singing talent show first launched on ITV more than 15 years ago in 2004.

Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne were judges for the debut series.

Take a trip down memory lane with some of the most iconic moments from the first ever episode below...

The throwback clip follows news that The X Factor will be rested for this year.

2020 will be the first in more than 15 years without a series of the hit singing show.

Simon Cowell revealed earlier this year: "I thought, since it is 2020, a new decade, we have to rest it for a year.

“We have to come back with a show that is relevant, different, a show that takes into account all the different things kids are watching and being influenced by."

Simon also shared news on two programmes he was working on, teasing: “As well as the evolution of The X Factor, I’ve got two new talent shows we’re launching in the next 12 months.

“One in particular I do think is our best one yet.”