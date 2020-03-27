Jesy Nelson wants a TV special to celebrate Little Mix's tenth anniversary

Jesy Nelson has revealed her hopes to celebrate Little Mix's tenth anniversary next year.

2021 will mark a decade since Jesy and bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock rose to fame on The X Factor.

The four piece became the first ever group to win the show having been put together after first auditioning as soloists.

Ten years and five hit albums later, Jesy has said she hopes they get to celebrate with a special event.

"It’s just mad. It doesn’t feel like ten years. Well it does and it doesn’t. It’s crazy," she told The Sun newspaper. “We have spoken about it.

"We definitely want to do something, whether it be A Night With Little Mix where we do a big show talking about all the stuff that we’ve done and do some performances and have some guests on.

“We’d love to do something like that. Or maybe a special ten-year tour."

Jesy added: “We’ve spoken but we haven’t got anything cemented in.”

For now, Little Mix have just dropped their brand new single Break Up Song from their upcoming sixth studio album.

The group will also be bursting onto our screens soon with their own talent show Little Mix: The Search hosted by Chris Ramsey.

The series will welcome singers to become members of all-female, all-male or mixed bands mentored by the group.

They will also get help and support from expert vocal coaches, song writers, producers and stylists.