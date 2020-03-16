Little Mix say a new album and a new single is on the way

Little Mix have revealed they've got a brand new album on the way ahead of their new TV series.

The group dropped their fifth album LM5 in November 2018 however halfway through the rollout the girls swapped record labels.

The former X Factor winners left Simon Cowell's Syco record label and moved to RCA Records, a switch which Jade Thirlwall says "really f***ed us over".

Jade told POPline Brazil: “We’re sort of cruising at the moment.

"That period in our careers was quite troublesome.

“I feel like now we’re in a good place — we’re with RCA and we’re working on a new record, which is really exciting.

“We’ve learnt to really stick to our guns and do what we believe in.”

Leigh-Anne added: “We’re definitely back on track with everything.

“We’ve got a new album and a new single.

“It’s so exciting. We’ve actually done quite a lot of the album already. It’s one of our favourites. It's wicked.”

"It's nearly finished," added Jade who suggested we'd be hearing new music "before summer".

Little Mix will burst onto TV screens soon with their brand new talent show Little Mix: The Search.

The series will welcome singers to become members of all-female, all-male or mixed bands mentored by Jade, Leigh-Anne and their bandmates Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson.

Those groups will also get help and support from expert vocal coaches, song writers, producers and stylists.

It's been confirmed that Chris Ramsey will host the show which is rumoured to start on BBC One In April.