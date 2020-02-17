Simon Cowell has explained his decision to rest The X Factor this year.

2020 is set to be the first in more than 15 years without a series of the hit singing show.

Following Celebrity and Band spin-offs last year, Simon Cowell is planning to rest the format for this year.

He told The Sun newspaper today: "I thought, since it is 2020, a new decade, we have to rest it for a year.

“We have to come back with a show that is relevant, different, a show that takes into account all the different things kids are watching and being influenced by."

Simon also shared news on two programmes he was working on, teasing: “As well as the evolution of The X Factor, I’ve got two new talent shows we’re launching in the next 12 months.

“One in particular I do think is our best one yet.”

Last year's series of The X Factor featured Simon on the panel alongside Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger.

It was reality star Megan McKenna who won the Celebrity show with girl group Real Like You crowned Champions of the Band spin-off.

For now, Simon will soon be back on TV with the brand new series of Britain's Got Talent.

He'll be back on the judging panel alongside David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden while Ant and Dec return to the sidelines as hosts.

ITV last year announced a new five year deal to keep BGT on air until at least 2024.

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Director of Television added: “We are delighted to have secured Simon for another five years with ITV.

“His track record speaks for itself. He creates shows that bring the nation together, celebrating the talent and diversity of modern Britain and giving ordinary people with extraordinary talent the chance to find fame.”

Britain's Got Talent will start on ITV in the Spring with the show typically launching in April.