The X Factor: The Band has revealed its voting percentages after the live final.

Sunday night saw the winner of X Factor: The Band crowned in the results of the four-part series.

The new series saw a girl and boy group battle it out to be crowned the nation’s new pop sensations.

Judges Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and Leona Lewis offered up their opinions but it was ultimately viewers who decided the winner.

X Factor: The Band voting figures

Girl group Real Like You - made up of Kellimarie Willis, Jess Folley, Luena Martinez, Seorsia Leagh Jack, Virginia Hampson and Halle Williams - went head to head with boy band Unwritten Rule - made up of Boaz Dopemu, Caius Duncombe, Fred Roberts, Harrison Cole, Jed Thomas and Reece Wiltshire-Fessey.

ITV has revealed that the girls Real Like You won the show with 55.1% of the vote leaving the boy group Unwritten Rule receiving 44.9%.

Following their victory, Real Like You tweeted: "It’s crazy!! We’ve just won The X Factor: The Band 😝

"WE DID IT! Thank you so much for your support, we can’t believe it right now ✨"

The prize for the winners is a record contract.

During the live final, the two competing bands each performed four songs in the live final as viewers decided which of the two bands they wanted to back.

After their victory, Real Like You returned to the stage to perform their winning song, an original track called Be Like Them.

The X Factor will return in 2020 on ITV with applications open now. The deadline for online X Factor 2020 applications is currently 23.59 on 26th June 2020.

For now, you can catch up on both The X Factor: The Band and the recent Celebrity X Factor series via ITV Hub.