X Factor stars JLS 'working on comeback tour and new music'

X Factor group JLS are reportedly working on a reunion seven years after they were last together.

JLS - made up of Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams, Marvin Humes and JB Gill - rose to fame on Series 5 of The X Factor in 2008.

They were runners up to Alexandra Burke and went on to score a series of Number 1 songs and albums.

But after six years together, they went on a break in 2013.

"We have decided to bring our time as a band to an end," they told fans at the time. "We will always remain brothers and friends and we will always be your boys.

"Thanks to all of you guys, your support, your dedication and you have changed our lives forever. We wouldn't be where we are today without you."

However fans of the four piece could soon be set to see them reunite with talks of a new tour and new music reportedly underway.

"The time is finally right for a ­comeback, now that everyone has had the chance to do try out other things and fulfil some ­personal goals," a source told The Sun newspaper last year. “They have stayed really good mates and always loved being on stage together. Now feels like the right time.

“They have the best memories from their JLS days and are champing at the bit to give ­something back to their fans."

Speaking about the rumours, JB teased to The Sun this week: "This year is a big year for us: our 10-year anniversary [since JLS's debut album]. We are all very much in touch, we’re still brothers.

"We met up recently, a few weeks back, and we’ve always said when the time’s right we could do something. So a reunion... never say never."

It was previously claimed that current plans were for a number of live shows and possibly some new songs.

But if it all proves popular, they could relaunch the band completely.

JLS have been one of The X Factor's most successful acts with their debut self-titled album selling over 1 million copies to date. They've had five number one singles and a further five songs which made the Top 10.

In 2010, they picked up two BRIT awards for British Breakthrough Act and British Single of the Year for their track Beat Again.

After splitting, the group have gone on to pursue varius solo projects. Aston released his own solo EP, as well as appearing on Strictly Come Dancing, while Marvin has become a DJ and TV presenter.