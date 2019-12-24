Sharon Osbourne, Rylan Clark-Neal, Danny and Dani Dyer will share the stage in London this festive season.

The stars will appear in a Christmas production of Nativity! The Musical at the EventIM Apollo in Hammersmith.

Based on the hit Christmas film starring Martin Freeman, Nativity! The Musical is written by Debbie Isitt, the director of the movie, with music and lyrics by Nicky Ager and Isitt.

Book Nativity! The Musical tickets

Sharon will be starring as Crystal Collins – the mother in law to Harry Parker, The Hollywood Producer who will be played by the Danny with daughter Dani Dyer playing Polly Parker.

Rylan will appear in the role of The Critic.

He said: "I'm so excited to be joining the company of Nativity! The Musical. The Eventim Apollo is such an iconic London venue and I am thrilled that I will be performing to thousands of people as The Critic, which is such a terrific role.

"Alan Carr played it in the film and Jo Brand on stage last year, I have big shoes to fill but I can't wait to get started."

Producer Jamie Wilson said: "Nativity! The Musical has been delighting audiences in London and the U.K since 2017 and we are incredibly proud of our show. We are thrilled with this years’ cast and we can’t wait to see Sharon Osbourne and Danny Dyer on stage together in London."

Nativity! The Musical runs at London's EventIM Apollo from December 11 through to 29 December.

Rylan Clark-Neal will not be appearing at the following performances: Thursday 26 December 14:00 and Saturday 28 December 14:00.

Danny Dyer will not be appearing at the following performances: Thursday 26 December 14:00 and Friday 27 December 14:00 and 19:00.