The Voice UK 2021 winner's single released - download and stream here!

The Voice UK 2021 winner's single has been released following the final.

After last weekend's semi-final, four contestants remained on The Voice 2021 on Saturday evening.

Advertisements

This weekend saw Team Will's Okulaja, Team Tom's Hannah Williams, Team Olly's Grace Holden and Team Anne-Marie's Craig Eddie battling it out for victory.

Craig and Grace made the top two following the first round of performances, which saw Okulaja and Hannah eliminated.

Download Craig Eddie's Come Waste My Time

It was Craig who ultimately won The Voice UK and has now released his winner's song to download or stream here.

The single is an original song written by Craig called Come Waste My Time.

Craig Eddie said after his victoru: “I’m shocked. Thank you to everyone, thank you to Scotland. Thank you to everyone who voted. Thank you to Anne-Marie for believing in me and taking me to this point. Genuinely I can not express my feeling of gratitude enough.”

In Saturday's live show, each of the remaining four performers sang their hearts out to fight for the crown with a new solo song before the four finalists also got the unique opportunity to duet with their Coaches.

Viewers then voted Craig and Grace through to sing one last time.

With Grace singing Dream Catch Me by Newton Faulkner and Craig singing his original song Come Waste My Time – their respective winners singles – viewers made their final decision of the night and voted Craig as the winner of The Voice UK 2021– giving Anne-Marie a victory in her first year of the show.

Advertisements

You can download Craig's brand new single Come Waste My Time now.

The Voice UK returns in 2022 with a brand new series.