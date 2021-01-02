Here's a first look at The Voice UK 2021 as the show's coaches hit the stage for their opening group performance.

As is tradition, the line up of superstar judges performed at the start of the blind auditions which started this Saturday night on ITV.

The Voice UK 2021 sees a new look panel: Pop sensation Anne-Marie joins returning Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am to complete the new look line up.

For their group performance, the fabulous four piece performed a special cover of You've Got The Love.

You can watch the coaches performance 2021's show below...

On joining the new series, Anne-Marie said: "I am SO excited to join Sir Tom, will.i.am and Olly as the new coach on The Voice UK. I can’t wait to work with incredible undiscovered talent! Wahoooooo!”

Sir Tom Jones added: “Anne-Marie will bring an injection of fresh energy and ideas which is fantastic" and will.i.am agreed: "With her songwriting, singing and performance skills, plus her tell-it-like-it-is approach, this makes her the perfect mix-it-up addition to this season.”

And Olly Murs commented: "She is one of the biggest female artists in the industry right now, so it’s great to have her join the team and also help bring the Essex ratio up! We are taking over!“

The 2021 series of The Voice UK will kick off on Saturday, January 2, at 8:30PM with the first round of auditions.

Emma Willis is back as presenter, supporting the contestants throughout their journeys.

As always, budding performers will perform to the backs of the panel and if a coach likes what they hear they can press their button to spin around and select that act for their team.

New for this year is the block, allowing each coach to stop one of their rival coaches from picking an act for their team.

Those that make it through the blind auditions will face the battles before the semi-final and final.

The Voice UK, Saturday nights on ITV, from January 2.