The Voice UK 2021 judges, start date and brand new twist

The Voice UK 2021 is on its way - when does it start and who are the new judges? Here's all you need to know!

A new series of The Voice UK on ITV will air from January as the search gets underway for a new singing superstar.

Advertisements

And although some things remain the same, there have been some changes - here's everything you need to know...

When does The Voice UK 2020 start on TV?

The Voice 2021 air date has been confirmed for Saturday night, January 2 on ITV with the first of the blind auditions

The first episode will run between 8:30PM and 10PM on ITV.

The Voice will then continue on Saturday nights throughout Spring.

Who are The Voice 2021 judges?

The Voice UK coaches welcome a newbie to their ranks for the new series.

Anne-Marie is to join The Voice UK as a new coach alongside returning judges Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am and Olly Murs.

Advertisements

Popstar Anne-Marie has become one of Britain’s most-loved and successful singer since the release of her 2018 debut album, Speak Your Mind, which saw her become the biggest-selling debut artist of that year.

Anne-Marie said: “I am SO excited to join Sir Tom, will.i.am and Olly as the new coach on The Voice UK. I can’t wait to work with incredible undiscovered talent! Wahoooooo!”

Anne-Marie takes over from Meghan Trainor who stepped down earlier this year after announcing her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Emma Willis will be back to front the show once more.

New twists for 2021

Series 10 of The Voice UK will feature The Blind auditions, The Battles, Semi Finals and Final.

For 2021 there will be a new format introduced to the show - ‘The Block’. During the Blind auditions, the four Coaches will each have the opportunity to stop a fellow Coach from adding a singer to his or her team.

Advertisements

Each Coach will get only one chance to use their ‘Block’ in the hope of trying to secure the best team possible - and weaken the chances of the other Coaches – let the battle commence!

The Voice UK airs on ITV from 2 January.

More on: The Voice UK 2020